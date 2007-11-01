Today's new launches (1st Nov)

Vodafone launches music sharing

Vodafone has launched its own mobile music service - MusicStation. A £1.99 weekly payment (the first week is free) lets you download and share an unlimited number of tracks. According to Reuters, 1.2 million tracks will be available. Another iTunes rival? You decide.

Pure in-car DAB radio

DAB specialist Pure has created a self-install (it sticks on the windscreen) digital radio, dubbed the Pure Highway (£70). Powered from the cigarette lighter socket, it also has an AA battery option so it can double-up as a portable radio.

All-in-One EZY-7 Music Center

Transparent Distribution Ltd launched a squad of Advance Acoustic kit today. The EZY-7 Music Center (£400) boasts amp-power of 2 x 50w RMS, an AM/FM RDS tuner and an iPod dock.

MAP305DA II stereo amplifier

Also from Advance Acoustic, the MAP305 DA II amp (£600) "offers class leading sound and dynamics". With 2 x 100w RMS, coupled with the neutrality and transparency offered by class AB operation, the 305 is a unique musical instrument in its own right.

MCD-203 II CD player

A high-end CD player from Advance Acoustics, the MCD-203 (£400) II offers 24bit/192kHz sampling, an anti-resonant chassis for greater stability and valve output for smooth and detailed sound.

MIP Station II Tube Preamplifier

This is "the market's first real hi-fi docking station built for the iPod," says Advance Acoustics. The MIP Station II (£250) incorporates a valve output on the preamplifier stage, iPod dock/power supply and IR remote control.

Three new ViewSonic projectors

ViewSonic has announced its newest projectors - the PJ758, PJ759 and PJ760. All three are data models first, but can be pressed into home entertainment duties. Based on 3LCD technology, they feature brightness levels of 2200, 2700 and 3200 lumens respectively.

Nokia Music Store goes live

As we reported yesterday, Nokia has opened up its iTunes rival today. Some two million tracks will be available at launch, ranging from major artists from big labels such as EMI, Sony BMG, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, to more independent and local artists. Find the beta here. (IE only)