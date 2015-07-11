iPods getting spec update, new colours next week

It looks like Apple isn't ready to let the iPod die off just yet: French website iGen reports that new models are arriving on 14 July with upgraded processors for the iPod touch models.

Those new colours we got a glimpse of a couple of weeks ago are apparently going to be available, and the cosmetic refresh is going to cover the whole line: iPod touch, iPod nano and iPod shuffle.

The smaller models won't get spec bumps, iGen says, but the touch is going to get a 64-bit upgrade on the 32-bit A5 it currently sports.

The sound of music devices

None of this has yet been confirmed by Apple, but the 14 July date is based on code spotted inside the latest iTunes 12.2 software. Apple has traditionally unveiled new iPods in September.

With the recently launched Apple Music to promote, it seems the tech firm is eager to redouble its efforts on music hardware as well - even if most of us are using our smartphones as jukeboxes these days.

Keep your eyes on the Apple Store on Tuesday if you think you might be in the market for some new iPod devices. Gold, dark blue and bright pink colours are expected to be added to the line-up.

Via AppleInsider