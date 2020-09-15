Poco M2 goes on sale today: price, specs, and availability

Poco's latest budget phone, the Poco M2 will go on sale for the first time today. The device was unveiled last week in India as the cheapest phone with 6GB of RAM.

The device will go on sale via Flipkart at 12 noon today. The Poco M2 comes in two configurations. The 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999 while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499. Colour options include Pitch Black, Slate Blue and Brick Red.`

(Image credit: Poco)

Poco M2 specs

On the front, the Poco M2 sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080. There’s also Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The fingerprint scanner is located under the cameras on the back. The entire phone is also P2i coated for splash-resistance.

The Poco M2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset with. This is an octa-core processor built on the 12nm process. The Mali G52 clocked at 950MHz takes care of the graphics duties. MediaTek’s HyperEngine Gaming technology also makes the cut. It is also the cheapest phone in India to offer 6GB of RAM across the board. There’s up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded by 256GB via micro SD.

On the back is a quad-camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits. Selfies are handled by an 8MP front camera.

The Poco M2 has a big 5,000mAh battery inside with support for 18W fast charging. A 10W charger is included in the box. It runs on Poco Launcher atop MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

Poco is expected to unveil the Poco X3 in India in the coming weeks.