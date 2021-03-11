Players Championship live stream 2021: how to watch PGA golf online from anywhere

Get ready to turn it up to 11, golf fans, as after a relatively and refreshingly normal start to 2021, the sport's unofficial 5th Major is getting under way at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Verda Beach, Florida. Read on as we explain how to watch a Players Championship live stream - catch every round 1 tee-time, shot and all the PGA golf action online wherever you are right now.

This year's Players Championship takes place from Thursday, March 11 through Sunday, March 14 and boasts a $15 million purse - a larger prize than any of golf's four official Major tournaments, with a cool $2.5 million going to the winner.

Designed in 1982, the par 72 Stadium Course at Sawgrass once again hosts the prestigious event, which ground to a halt after just 18 holes were played in 2020 due to the arrival of a certain pandemic in the US. Japan's Hideki Matsuyama led at the time after a record-tying first round score of 63, ahead of (then and still) defending 2019 winner Rory McIlroy, among others.

TPC Sawgrass features 7,200 yards of testing terrain, including one of the sport's most breathtaking holes - the par 3 17th and its iconic island green. As you'd expect, there's a world-class Players field with tee-off times scheduled in Florida today, the likes of Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm all joining McIlroy down in the Sunshine State.

Even without Tiger, the Players is still one of the game's most illustrious competitions. Follow our guide below as we explain how to live stream Players Championship round 1 action and watch PGA golf online from anywhere today.

How to watch Players Championship: live stream round 1 free online in the US today

Players Championship 2021 TV coverage is co-hosted by the Golf Channel and NBC in the US this year. For streamers, NBC's official PGA Tour Live website is offering comprehensive coverage of The Players Championship 2021 for every shot of the action - including round 1 absolutely FREE for anyone US-based who gets themselves an account. On TV and elsewhere, it's the Golf Channel for rounds 1 and 2 (Thursday and Friday from 12pm ET/9am PT), with action shifting to NBC proper for round 3 and the final round on Saturday and Sunday (from 1pm ET/10am PT). You can watch the Players Championship without cable on both channels with a good over-the-top streaming service - and checking out a FREE fuboTV trial looks like the best option for golf fans right now. If you decide to keep it, you'll pay $64.99 a month for the complete cable replacement solution, which boasts more than 100 channels and makes signing up a breeze - and cancelling easy, too, if that's what you decide. Not in the US today? You needn't find yourself in a pickle when you're abroad, as using a good VPN as described above will let you watch the streaming services and content you pay for at home, from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Players Championship golf from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2021 including in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options, but the first thing you should know is that anyone away from their home country can still tune into the action as usual by using one of the best VPNs.

These services will allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home. Best of all, they only take a few minutes to set-up.

Use a VPN to live stream Players Championship golf from anywhere

The Players Championship live stream 2021: how to watch golf online in the UK

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll likely know that Sky Sports has the rights to pretty much all PGA golf coverage on your side of the Atlantic. That includes being the place to watch The Players Championship online and on TV right now. Head straight to the Sky Sports Golf channel, where live coverage is available March 11-14 from 11.30am GMT on Thursday and Friday - and 1.30pm GMT Saturday and Sunday. Sky Sports Main Event will also co-host action at certain times. When you're not comfortably plonked out on the sofa, you can download the Sky Go app for your smartphone, tablet, computer, or even console. And while Sky's often considered expensive, you might be surprised by how many great Sky TV deals there are out there. If you decide the premium TV provider really isn't for you, then you can still stream Sky Sports through its Now TV off-shoot with a Sky Sports Pass. Even better value if you're just a golf fan, GOLFTV Live passes are available from £4.99 a month, with the service also providing some free Players Championship UK live stream action as well! Outside of the UK right now? Those who find themselves abroad and wanting to watch golf online via their home coverage need only follow our instructions above. Just get a great golf VPN and you'll be able to get your usual UK-based live stream.

How to watch Players Championship 2021: live stream golf in Canada

As in the US, Canadian golf fans will find that they need access to NBC-owned Golf Channel or a GOLFTV subscription to get a 2021 Players Championship live stream for the opening two rounds. For the final 36 holes, though, things are a lot more straightforward and TSN is the broadcaster to turn to. It has the coverage on Saturday and Sunday from 1pm ET/11am PT, so you needn't miss a shot of the biggest golf tournament of the year. This makes life easy for cord cutters, who can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CAD$7.99 a month. Just remember that if you're abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use one of our best VPN recommendations to tap into your usual service - though 5ft putts sadly aren't as easy to convert.

2021 Players Championship live stream: how to watch PGA golf online in Australia

For anyone Down Under, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports and the service has confirmed it will be offering a Players Championship live stream for every round of the 2021 tournament, as well as on-demand access and highlights. This great over-the-top streaming service offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some of its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. Better still, it's fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium ups the ante and allows you watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents the best value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription with mates. There's even a free 14-day trial for good measure. Elsewhere, linear TV coverage is via Australian pay TV provider Foxtel and, more specifically, Fox Sports. As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their Players live stream of choice.

2021 Players Championship tee-times and featured groups: watch McIlroy, Johnson and more

There are four official Players Championship featured groups for the first two rounds at TPC Sawgrass this year.

The Players Championship round 1 tee-times for those trios are as follows:

Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas - 7.29am ET / 4.29am PT / 12.29pm GMT / 11.29pm AEDT

Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy - 7.40am ET / 4.40am PT / 12.40pm GMT / 11.40pm AEDT

Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth - 12.49pm ET / 10.45am PT / 5.49pm GMT / 4.49am AEDT

Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson - 1pm ET / 11am PT / 6pm GMT / 5am AEDT

Is Tiger Woods playing golf this week in 2021 Players Championship?

Sadly, Tiger Woods is not playing golf in the The Players Championship 2021 - the sports legend's injury woes continuing for the foreseeable future after a car accident earlier this year. Along with Brooks Koepka and Matthew Wolff, he's one of the few absentees this week.