Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro might keep the same screens as the phones they're replacing

Google has already officially unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, without really telling us much about them. Now new information from the rumor mill suggests that the displays on these phones will exactly match the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro handsets.

This comes from Android code discovered by 9to5Google (opens in new tab), which points to the 2022 flagship handsets using the same Samsung display panels as the phones that arrived in 2021 – although there might be some very minor tweaks in store.

For the Pixel 7, that means a 1080 x 2400 pixel screen with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, and for the Pixel 7 Pro it would be a 1440 x 3120 pixel screen with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. Those aren't bad specs, but they'd be unchanged from the previous Pixels.

Possible tweaks

As for the reported tweaks, the Pixel 7 display might be a few millimeters smaller despite using the same panel, while the Pixel 7 Pro could come with the option of a 1080p mode for conserving power, perhaps in a low battery mode.

All of this is unconfirmed at the moment though, and based on references to display drivers in the core Android code. It's possible that the code could be misinterpreted or that Google is going to make changes between now and the launch of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro handsets – which should be around October time.

What we know for sure is the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro design, because we've seen official pictures. Google has also confirmed that there will be a next-gen Tensor chipset inside the new devices, hopefully leading to a substantial speed boost.

Analysis: the Pixel 6 formula is a good one

It's always disappointing when a new phone sticks with the same specs as its predecessor, but we are big fans of the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro – and the case can be argued that the screens on these phones don't need much of an upgrade anyway.

The 6.4-inch panel on the Pixel 6 and the 6.71-inch panel on the Pixel 6 Pro are big and bright and sharp, and we wouldn't be too worried about picking up a Pixel 7 or a Pixel 7 Pro with the same screens attached on the front.

What users will perhaps be more interested in is performance, camera quality and battery life, and there's potential for the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro to improve in all of these areas. We know that the new phones will have a new Tensor chipset, which will be crucial to its overall appeal.

In terms of release date, all Google has said is that the phones will be out later in the year, but we're expecting them to show up around October time. Until then, we can expect plenty more leaks and rumors letting us know what to expect.