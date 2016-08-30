Sony's new macro lens lets you take super-close-up photos

Between the Zeiss 50mm f1.8 and Sony's recently introduced G-Master set of glass, the FE lens family is finally getting some well-deserved attention, and now the company is announcing a new macro lens.

Although Sony users already have the choice of three other 50mm normal lens, the new Sony FE 50mm f/2.8 Macro is designed to take extreme close-up shots. Shooters will be able to capture subjects at 1:1 life size at distances as close as 6.3 inches (16cm).

The 50mm focal length isn't common for a macro lens; typically, we're used to seeing 60mm or 100mm serve this photography niche. However, Sony claims the shorter focal length offers a wider field of view for capturing more of the background in the shot.

The lens also features extra-low dispersion elements to help compensate for axial chromatic aberrations when shooting subjects at close range. The end result should be a consistently sharp and high-quality image.

Beyond macro shooting, the FE 50mm f/2.8 is also relatively light, weighing only 0.5 pounds (0.2kg) while being dust- and moisture-resistant. All together it's a portable and rugged enough lens for everyday shooting.

The Sony FE 50mm f/2.8 Macro will be available this September for $499 (about £380, AU$660).