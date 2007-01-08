CES 2007: Kodak launches new budget cameras

Kodak launched two additions to its budget EasyShare range at CES in Las Vegas today.

The EasyShare V803 and the EasyShare V1003 are both compact camera models, and are available in a multitude of colours including pink. red, blue, purple, gold, white, silver, grey and black.

The V1003 is the more advanced model of the two. With a 10-megapixel CCD sensor, 3x optical zoom, ISO up to 1600, and 2.5-inch LCD screen, it has 32MB memory on board and can shoot 30fps MPEG-4 video at VGA resolution. It is priced at £200 and will be available in March.

The EasyShare V803 has similar features to the V1003 but has only 8 megapixels. It will cost £150 when it hits the shops in February.

Both cameras have a new feature called Maintain Settings. This allows photographers to store their preferred settings for flash, white balance, ISO and resolution between snaps.

Both new EasyShare models are compatible with Kodak's online image gallery. The EasyShare Gallery service allows paying users to store all their images online.