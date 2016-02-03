You're not the only one who doesn't have the Android 6.0 Marshmallow update

Google launched its Android 6.0 Marshmallow update on phones and tablets back in October, but it has only managed to make it onto 1.2% of Android devices.

That's right, in four months since its release, the new mobile operating system hasn't been installed on 98.8% of current Androids, according to the search giant's newly released data.

Meanwhile, Jelly Bean, KitKat and Lollipop, the three previous versions of Android, are powering the majority of Google-powered devices currently, at 23%, 35.5% and 34.1%, respectively.

Google says the figures were put together from phones and tablets that visited its Google Play Store during a 7-day period ending February 1, 2016.

Android Marshmallow off to a slow start

The Android Marshmallow adoption rate has been slow because of all the complicated requirements of the fragmented operating system. It's always been that way compared to Apple's iOS software.

Carriers and each Android smartphone and tablet maker need to test the new OS before rolling it out to their Android devices, which can take a few months. It's especially painful in the carrier-dominate US.

The meager Marshmallow adopter should begin to pick up in the coming weeks and months, as a range of smartphone makers have committed to updating to the new OS.

Samsung, HTC, Sony and LG have all promised to update their phones and tablets, though some older handsets will probably be left behind and Android 7 may be out by that point.