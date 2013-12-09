Nokia's new BH-121 is a Bluetooth stereo headset that looks like an iPod shuffle

NFC-enabled BH-121 goes on sale at the end of the month

Nokia's heavily rumoured 'iPod rival' has officially landed, in the form of a NFC-enabled, Bluetooth stereo headset dubbed the BH-121.

Following months of speculation and leaks, the BH-121 (formerly known as 'Guru') arrives packing a pair of noise-blocking headphones, an iPod shuffle-like clip-on body and a reasonable €39 price tag.

Launching at the end of this month, the headset promises easy tap-to-pair functionality for NFC handsets, but will also hook up via the Bluetooth settings on other smartphones.

It comes in four colours - and will enable users to control their music and phonecalls with the help of the built-in Play button and track and volume controls. It can also be charged via the microUSB port.

Live Tile support

The BH-121 also features a 3.5mm jack so users will be able to deploy whichever headphones they wish when using the diminutive device.

When using the device with Nokia Lumia phones, the headset will also be treated to its very own Live Tile in Windows Phone, allowing users to check the battery and connectivity status, the Finnish firm announced on the Nokia Conversations blog.

Will you be splashing out on a BH-121 to augment your mobile music experience? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.