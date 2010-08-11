Motorola Droid 2 lands in the US

The Motorola Droid 2, the next in the ever-expanding list of Android powered phones in the US, has finally been made available for pre-order.

The new phone's specs have been confirmed as pretty high end: a 3.7-inch screen with full WVGA resolution, 8GB of onboard memory (with 8GB more in the box) and a 5MP camera.

Other specs include DLNA streaming, to turn your home into a media-sending frenzy, and will have Swype pre-installed, the fancy method of text entry previously seen on the Samsung Galaxy S.

But to help out, there's also a physical keyboard for people that like the tactile feel of the QWERTY, and Android 2.2 will bring full Flash 10.1 compatibility and Wi-Fi hotspot sharing.

These are the Droids you're looking for

And if that's not enough, the awesome news is that an R2-D2 verison of the Droid 2 is forthcoming - what's the point of having the license from George Lucas if you're not going to extract the cool?

It's going to ship with "exclusive Star Wars content and external hardware designed to look like the trusty Droid from the film saga" which is enough to send the most stoic Star Wars fan into a frenzied mouth-froth.

The sad thing about this release is there's nothing at all about an international edition - the same thing happened when the original Droid was released in the US, with the UK having to wait a while before we were treated to the Motorola Milestone.

Fingers crossed that happens again... we can't stand our US cousins having gadgets we can't get our hands on.

From Engadget