Palm Treo 500 pics leaked

This is what the Palm Centro is rumoured to look like. We'll know more after the Palm event tomorrow

More images and specs have been leaked of the forthcoming Palm Treo 500v smartphone, which is likely to be unveiled at a London press event tomorrow.

The metal-housed Palm Treo 500v will reportedly feature: Windows Mobile 6 Standard Edition, 3G/Wi-Fi connectivity, a full Qwerty keyboard, a 240 x 320 screen, 150MB of built-in memory, a Micro-SD card expansion slot, a 2-megapixel camera and Bluetooth v2.0. It will be available in grey and white.

The leaked image of the Palm Treo 500v can be found on WMexperts.com. We'll be at the Palm event tomorrow afternoon and will of course bring you all the news.