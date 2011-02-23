Microsoft pulls Samsung Windows Phone 7 update

Will the arrival of Nokia WP7 phones help establish the platform?

Microsoft has halted a minor update to its Windows Phone 7 mobile OS for Samsung phones after reports that it was causing certain handsets to brick.

Ironically, the software update launched on Monday was aimed at improving the software update process itself, but instead it has caused no end of problems owners of Samsung, LG and HTC WP7 phones.

Following complaints from many Omnia 7 owners, who say the update had frozen their device or, in many cases, rendered it completely unusable, Microsoft has been forced to backtrack.

The company said in a statement: "We have identified a technical issue with the Windows Phone update process that impacts a small number of phones.

"In response to this emerging issue, we have temporarily taken down the latest software update for Samsung phones in order to correct the issue and as soon as possible will redistribute the update."

Barely an update

The update problems are a major embarrassment for Microsoft, which was already facing criticism for the update not containing the new functionality it has promised users will be forthcoming.

Many WP7 handset owners had expected copy-and-paste functionality and improved means of searching for apps in the Windows App Marketplace.

After all of the fanfare, it has been an inauspicious start to proceedings for Microsoft's undeniably improved OS. Let's hope the influx of Nokia handsets coming later this year will help the platform get a bit of a leg-up in the battle to catch Apple and Android.

Source: PC World