LG's August event could see more phones than just the Optimus G2

An earlier leak shows what looks like the Optimus G2 at rest

LG is poised to unveil its LG Optimus G successor, popularly known as the Optimus G2, at a special event on August 7, but a new report says that's not all the company plans to reveal.

The South Korean phone maker will also show off two other devices, according to TechTastic - an Optimus L9 2 (model number LG-D600) and something for now called the LG-D500.

The site claims a source tipped it off to the impending declaration of those two unannounced devices, while it's managed to pick up for both.

It looks like the L9 2 is a mid-range successor to the Optimus L9, while the LG D500 is even lower on the spectrum.

Middle children

Neither of the unannounced LG handsets is a flagship like the Optimus G2, TechTastic claims.

The LG Optimus L9 2 is a mid-range device with a 4.7-inch 720p display, 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, 8-megapixel camera, NFC and Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean.

The D500 on the other hand is a low-end device with a 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 processor, Adreno 302 GPU, 540 x 960 display, NFC, a 5-megapixel camera, Bluetooth 4.0 and Android 4.1.2.

Neither comes close to the next-gen Optimus G's specs, in particular the next-gen Snapdragon 800 SoC that's been confirmed for the new handset.

In addition to that, the G2 is rumored to feature a 5-inch 1080p display, Adreno 330 GPU, 2GB of memory, a 13-megapixel camera and Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean. TechTastic also threw an interesting idea into the mix: Apparently there are buttons on the back of this phone. How practical (and how legitimate) that is, we won't know for a few months time.