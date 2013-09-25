HTC One Max 'tester' outs potential new camera features

The HTC One Max is due for a close-up soon

An alleged tester with access to the HTC One Max released a couple of pictures Sept. 24 that appear to show off the unannounced phablet's new camera features.

Like the HTC One, the One Max will reportedly sport a UltraPixel camera that HTC claims is scientifically better than its megapixel-based competition.

But the enlarged HTC One Max will also feature camera improvements like a "beauty mode" with three levels of blemish correction and a panorama mode, according to the leakster.

The HTC One Max will also come packing HDR video recording, if the screenshots are anything to go by.

Let the fingerprint wars begin

We're used to leaks upon leaks in this industry, but the HTC One Max seems to be subject to even more than your average "Hot New Device."

The device's fingerprint scanner has been well publicized by now, and the tester who released the camera images this week on China's Weibo forum also confirmed its existence.

The tester said it's proved accurate so far, with a "very high" recognition rate and "no awkward situation." That's a good thing to hear, we suppose.

Phone Arena said it appears to be the same fingerprint recognition technology found in Apple's iPhone 5S, making the HTC One Max likely the second phone to feature it.

That's barring any trademarks disputes between Apple and HTC, which - let's be honest - doesn't seem farfetched.

Anything else?

Other HTC One Max rumors have outed a possible release date this year, a full specs lowdown including Android 4.3 and a flood of more pictures.

At the moment, we're expecting to see a 2.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 chip, a 5.9-inch 1080p display and 2GB of memory on the HTC One Max.

Should we expect an announcement soon as well? Now that remains to be seen.