HTC One Max specs point to Android 4.3 as HTC One has a case of the blues

It seems HTC has yet to figure out how to stopper its many, many leaks, as three separate sources are providing insight into the Taiwanese company's upcoming handset plans.

First there's the HTC One Max, which rumor has it could drop by the end of the year.

The Chinese site RBMen published an alleged specs sheet for the One Max today, claiming that the phablet will launch with Android 4.3.

The spec sheet also alleged a 2.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 chip, 5.9-inch 1080p display, 2GB of memory and an Ultrapixel camera on the back (2.1 megapixels in front).

Pull my fingerprint scanner

Conspicuously absent from that list is the HTC One Max fingerprint scanner that was rumored earlier this month.

An alleged leaked photo of the One Max previously appeared to show a space on the back chassis where a fingerprint reader would fit snugly, but no scanner was listed in the specs leaked today.

Today's report is by no means confirmation that the One Max won't have a fingerprint scanner, and either way we may find out by IFA 2013 early next month.

Commenters on Android Community's story claimed that the Chinese-language specs sheet also illuminates external SD card support for the Max, but that could just be for the Chinese variant.

Blue clues

Elsewhere across the web new shots of a blue HTC One emerged, reportedly showing the flagship's alternate hue both deconstructed and in the wild.

The shots come by way of Sina Weibo and Mobile01 (via Engadget).

HTC's blue period (credit: Sina Weibo)

The blue HTC One was rumored back in May, and again at the beginning of August, but so far has yet to pop up officially.

Whether it will ever pop up in the west is a mystery, but that day could well be approaching.