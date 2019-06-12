Pentax KP J images leak out

Images purportedly showing the new Pentax KP J Limited DSLR have leaked out.

A "reference product" version of the camera was announced at the CP+ event in Japan earlier this year, although many specs were unconfirmed. While nothing has been confirmed by Pentax brand owner Ricoh Imaging as yet, the name suggests it's only a minor variation on the Pentax KP, which was released at the start of 2017.

The KP was notable at the time of its release for its interchangeable grips, something we don't tend to find on DSLRs. And with half of the leaked images showing marroon-coloured grips, and the other half bearing black ones, it seems the new model will continue to offer this.

The maroon version will no doubt elicit comparisons with Hasselbald's ill-fated Lunar model, which many believed to be little more than a Sony NEX 7 with a wooden grip and a steep asking price attached.

Image 1 of 8 Image credit: Nokishita Image 2 of 8 Image credit: Nokishita Image 3 of 8 Image credit: Nokishita Image 4 of 8 Image credit: Nokishita Image 5 of 8 Image credit: Nokishita Image 6 of 8 Image credit: Nokishita Image 7 of 8 Image credit: Nokishita Image 8 of 8 Image credit: Nokishita

The images, which show the camera partnered with the HD Pentax-DA 20-40mm f/2.8-4 Limited DC WR lens, were leaked by Japanese camera-leaking website Nokishita on its Twitter account, and show two different finishes for the body: a standard black option and a glossier dark blue.

While the new model adopts a similar style to the original KP, it's believed that the top covers can also be removed and customized to taste. While the revised design makes it seem that the pop-up flash has simply been dropped, the presence of a flash button to its side suggests a small flash unit will still be on board.

The images were posted with the claim that the model will be announced on June 13. There's no information on price or availability right now, although it seems we won't have much longer to wait until we know everything for sure.