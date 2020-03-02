Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 44MP selfie camera launched in India

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro has finally landed in India and is gunning for the title of the world’s first smartphone with a 44MP dual punch-hole selfie camera. Here’s what else it offers.

Oppo’s Reno series has always been about new approaches to designs and cameras. While it initially stuck to flagships, with time, we now also have mid-range smartphones in the mix. The Reno 3 Pro is a part of the latter segment.

Secondly, this is not the same device that was unveiled in China under the same name and was powered with the new Snapdragon 765G, alongside an incredibly slim design and a curved display. There are also rumors of a third variant under the same name, destined for the European market.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro price in India

In India, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is priced at Rs 29,990 for the 128GB + 8GB variant and 32,990 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Colour options include Auroral Blue, Sky White, and Midnight Black. It will be available from Flipkart, Amazon, and other offline retailers. A 10% cashback is available if purchased using HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Card EMI, ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI, RBL Bank Credit Card EMI, YES Bank credit card EMI, and consumer loans.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications

The new MediaTek Helio P95 chipset powers the Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The P95 (not to be confused with the Helio G90 series) is an octa-core chipset with two Cortex A75 cores along with six high-efficiency Cortex A55 cores. The PowerVR GM 9446 GPU handles graphics duties. There is 8GB of RAM across the board, with 128 or 256GB of storage.

On the front, we get a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a dual punch-hole for the selfie cameras. Oppo claims that the Reno 3 Pro is the world’s first smartphone with a 44MP primary selfie shooter with a 2MP depth sensor in this configuration.

The cameras on the back are no slouch either, as the Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, followed by an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 13MP telephoto lens and a “mono” lens for additional depth information. It is capable of shooting in a myriad of modes such as Night mode, ultra-clear 108MP images via oversampling, ultra-steady video, video bokeh, and up to 20x zoom.

On the inside, it has a 4,025mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, which takes the Reno 3 Pro from 0 to 50% in less than 20 minutes and to full in about an hour. It runs on ColorOS 7 built over Android 10.

The Oppo Enco Free wireless buds were also unveiled with 5 hours of battery life (and 20 more in the case), at a price of Rs 7,990.