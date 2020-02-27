Oppo Reno 3 Pro now available for pre-booking in India

Oppo will be hosting a big launch event next week to announce the new Reno 3 Pro in India. People looking to buy the device can now pre-book it, ahead of its unveiling on March 2.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be subject to a 10% cashback if purchased using HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Card EMI, ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI, RBL Bank Credit Card EMI, YES Bank credit card EMI and consumer loans. It will also be available on Flipkart and Amazon.

Betting big on selfies

The company has been teasing its selfie capabilities aided by a 44MP primary selfie shooter assisted by a 2MP depth sensor for better portraits. The front camera will also be capable of shooting in low light using the Ultra Night mode.

As for the rear cameras, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP mono lens. The telephoto lens has an optical zoom of 2x, a hybrid zoom of 5x, and a digital zoom of up to 20x. The camera will also have features such as Ultra steady video recording, Night mode, and the ability to shoot 108MP images via oversampling.

Other confirmed internal specifications include a 4,025mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, which is supposed to take the battery to 50% in just about 20 minutes.

Design and cameras are going to be the focus points of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. There’s no mention of the chipset powering the device, but rumors suggest that the new MediaTek Helio P95 chipset will power it.

The phone will be available in three colors, such as Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White. Pricing details will be confirmed on March 2. The Enco Wireless Buds are also said to share the stage, alongside the Reno 3 Pro in New Delhi.