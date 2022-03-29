Oppo K10 and Enco Air 2 start retailing from today on Flipkart

Audio player loading…

Smartphone maker Oppo debuted a new smartphone Oppo K10 along with a pair of true wireless earbuds in India last week. Both the products will be available to purchase starting today on Flipkart and Oppo’s e-store.

The Oppo K10 is an affordable Android phone that is available in sub-Rs.15,000 price range and comes with features like a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and a 5000 mAh battery.

Oppo K10, Enco Air 2 price and launch offers

The Oppo K10 comes in two storage and memory combinations. The base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage is priced at Rs. 14,990 while the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage is priced at Rs. 16,990. The phone comes in Carbon Black and Blue Flame colour ways.

In terms of launch offers, the company is offering an instant discount of Rs. 2000 on SBI debit or credit cards while the customers with Standard Chartered and Band of Baroda credit are eligible to get Rs. 1000 off via their debit or credit card purchases. The discount is also applicable on EMI transactions as well. Additionally, the company is offering a one-year complimentary subscription of Disney Plus Hotstar with the phone. Flipkart is also offering a 90-minute delivery of the phone with Flipkart Quick to select pin codes.

The Enco Air 2 on the other hand is available in a couple of colour options -white and blue and is priced at Rs. 2,499.

Oppo K10, Enco Air 2 features and specifications

It comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup wherein the primary sensor is a 50 MP snapper coupled with two 2 MP sensors for depth and macro shots respectively. The selfie shooter is a 16 MP sensor housed in the punch-hole display.

The phone draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery pack that supports Oppo’s proprietary 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It also comes with dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack and runs on ColorOS11 skin on top of Android 11.

The Oppo Enco Air 2, on the other hand, comes with a familiar design. It comes equipped with 13.4mm dynamic drivers, and a translucent jelly lid design on the charging case.

The earbuds are touted to deliver a total battery backup of up to24 hours. For bass lovers, the buds come with a unique “Bass Booster for thumping sound". Each bud weighs just 3.5g and features touch controls, AI noise cancellation for calls and 80ms low-latency game mode.