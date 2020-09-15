We finally have a sale date for the OnePlus Nord 64GB variant

The OnePlus Nord base variant will finally go on sale in India. Amazon has revealed the sale date for the OnePlus Nord 64GB variant in the country, bringing to closure eight weeks of suspense around the company's base variant.

The OnePlus Nord 64GB variant will go on sale in India for the first time on September 21. This is exactly two months after the launch of the OnePlus Nord in India.

During the launch, OnePlus had announced three variants in total. The 64GB variant with 6GB of RAM being the India exclusive variant. The other two variants - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB went on sale a few days after the launch during the Amazon Prime day 2020.

OnePlus Nord specs

The OnePlus Nord is the company's first mid-range device. It is powered by Snapdragon 765G processor, making it the cheapest phone with 5G capability. Adreno 620 GPU will take care of the graphics. It packs in a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080p) resolution. You get a 90Hz refresh rate panel for smoother scrolling experience. The phone is tall with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

You get up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage. The device misses out on microSD card slot as well as 3.5mm headphone jack. The device runs on OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10. You gen an In-display fingerprint on the front for faster unlocking. There is also an option to add face unlock. The OnePlus Nord packs in a 4,115 mAh battery with 30W WarpCharge 30T fast charging, which takes around an hour to fuel the battery.

On to the optics, the primary camera on the rear is inherited from the flagship OnePlus 8. It's a Sony IMX586 sensor along with OIS and EIS with f/1.75 aperture. It is followed by an 8MP f/2.25 wide-angle camera with 119-degree field of view. This is accompanied by a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter with an aperture f/2.4. Over to the front, you get a 32MP Sony IMX161 primary snapper along with an 8MP wide-angle camera.