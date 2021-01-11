OnePlus Band price in India, launch date and features

The upcoming OnePlus Watch was supposed to mark the company’s entry into the wearable segment. However, a budget-oriented fitness tracker OnePlus Band surprisingly marked the brand's entry to the wearable space.

In 2020, OnePlus expanded to many new product categories such as mid-range smartphones, affordable smart TVs, true wireless earphones and more. With the OnePlus Band, the connected device ecosystem will grow to include budget fitness trackers, a space that has seen a lot of interest in recent months.

The OnePlus Band made its debut in India on January 11 and is likely to enter other parts of the world soon. With the fitness tracker space dominated by Xiaomi’s Mi Band lineup over the years, OnePlus with its new OnePlus Band is aiming to grab a piece of cake in the budget segment.

OnePlus Band price in India

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and OnePlus Band (Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Band is priced at Rs 2,499 in India. It will be available in Black strap option only out of the box. However, you can purchase additional first-party straps which come in Navy and Tangerine Gray colour options. The straps will cost Rs 399. The OnePlus will be available across Flipkart and Amazon starting January 13.

OnePlus Band: Specs and features

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Band packs in a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen (126 x 294) with brightness level adjustment option. The wearable supports a bunch of watch faces as well which means you can set it as per your preference. The Band comes with full touch controls and there is no capacitive button on board.

As for the sensors, the OnePlus Band comes with an optical heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, and surprisingly, the company has also added a SpO2 sensor to measure your blood oxygen levels. As a fitness tracker, the OnePlus Band supports 13 modes which include Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga, and Free Training.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Smart features onboard include notification mirroring, income call notification, music control, camera shutter, alarm, timer, stopwatch, find my phone, zen Mode synchronization (with select OnePlus phones), weather forecast, and support for OTA updates.

The Band, just like most budget wearable comes with a detachable capsule which should be taken out to charge the Band plug-in cradle. On a single charge, the device is said to last 2 weeks. It packs in a 100mAh battery.

The OnePlus Band connects to the companion OnePlus Health app via Bluetooth 5.0. It supports both Android and iOS devices. The OnePlus Band is also IP68 and 5ATM rated to resist up to 50 meters for 10 minutes under the water. The OnePlus Band is one of the most featured-packed budget fitness trackers we have seen in recent times.