OnePlus 9 series could come with an ultra-smooth 120Hz display

The OnePlus 9 series is expected to launch in the first quarter of this year and is taken to be one of the most-high ticket launches in the Android atmosphere. As expected, there is a barrage of intentional or unintentional leaks coming out almost every day that not only reveals a bit more about the phones but also keeps up the buzz.

Keeping up with the same tradition, we have got to know a lot more about the upcoming OnePlus 9 series phones thanks to a fairly accurate tipster, Digital Chat Station.

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station)

In this leak, he’s talking about a couple of devices namely OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro and states that the vanilla variant may come with a 6.55inch flat display that sports 120Hz refresh rates. The OnePlus 9 Pro may have a slightly larger 6.78-inch OLED curved display boasting QHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate as well.

Both the devices will have a selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout which will be located on the top left corner and will be just 3.8mm big, claims the tipster. Additionally, the phone may come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset with a 4500 mAh battery while weighing under 200 grams.

He also mentioned that there would be a 65W fast charging solution and while this is not the first time, we’re hearing about this blazing fast charging tech being a part of the OnePlus 9 series or OnePlus 9 Pro to be precise, however, he did not clarify if the vanilla variant would have the same charging speeds.

Previous leaks hint at the presence of a fast 45W wireless charging on the Pro variant while the base version is tipped to come with 30W wireless charging tech. Both the devices are expected to support a reverse wireless charging solution as well to charge accessories like earbuds etc. on the go.

Aside, the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to come with a quad-camera setup while the OnePlus 9 may house only three cameras at the back. There is a lot of buzz around the improvement in the camera performance on the OnePlus 9 series, however, we will have to wait for the official launch of the devices to ascertain this.

