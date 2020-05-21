OnePlus 8T might not get its expected iPhone 12-rivalling super-premium variant

The OnePlus 8T range might include two devices, not three - that's because the third phone, a McLaren-branded handset that we expected because such a phone was included in the OnePlus 6T and 7T lines, looks likely not to exist. The reason seems to be an end to the partnership between OnePlus and McLaren.

As spotted by Reddit users on the OnePlus subreddit, OnePlus is no longer listed as an official partner of McLaren, despite the phone company's logo appearing on the car company's Partners page in previous years.

So it seems OnePlus is no longer an official partner of McLaren, which makes a OnePlus 8T bedecked with the car company's logos seem very unlikely. TechRadar has reached out to OnePlus for clarification on the matter though, in case this is just a small error.

RIP, OnePlus 8T McLaren Edition

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition was a version of the OnePlus 7T Pro but a car-themed design wasn't the only change. The phone also had more RAM and storage than the non-McLaren device, making it the most powerful OnePlus phone of 2019. Arguably the most distinctive element, however, was the 'Papaya Orange' color of the phone.

Unless OnePlus can find another company to sponsor - and given how many other phone companies have car-themed versions, with a Lamborghini-themed Oppo Find X and a Porsche variant Huawei Mate 30, it will likely be a motor sports brand - it seems the best OnePlus phone of this year might be the OnePlus 8T Pro.

Other than the OnePlus 6T and 7T variants, the third phone sporting McLaren branding was the OnePlus Concept One, a device not available to consumers that was shown off earlier this year. Suffice it to say the OnePlus Concept Two, if such a thing ever exists, will likely not be decorated in that 'Papaya Orange' color.