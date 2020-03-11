Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 could be getting an 8GB refresh, if this Asus leak is to be believed.

It looks like Asus might be plotting a refresh of its ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2060 with a full 8GB of 14Gbps of GGR6 video memory.

The as yet unofficial GPU appeared in a new EEC listing posted by Asus earlier this week, according to a report from PCGamesN , all but confirming that Nvidia may be planning to offer a variant of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 that out-specs the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT .

The database lists three different cards, all variations of the same ROG Strix RTX 2060 EVO GPUs; there’s a standard EVO 8GB card, a slightly overclocked EVO 8GB Advanced Edition, and the souped-up EVO 8GB OC edition that will offer maxed-out clock speeds.

Though this could simply be the case of a fat-fingered Asus staffer listing the RTX 2060 Super card codes without the ‘S’, it could also be a sign that Nvidia is planning an overhaul of its now year-old RTX 2060 card, which currently tops out at 6GB of GDDR memory, and that more of its partners will follow in the footsteps of Asus.

However, this seems unlikely: there’s already a version of the card with 8GB in the form of the RTX 2060 Super, which offers more memory and a significantly stronger GPU – it replaced the original RTX 2060 and pushed its price lower.

Or, as PCGamesN suggests, such a move by Nvidia could be a move to make the RTX 2060 numerically superior to the RX 5600 XT on retailer listings, and on par with the 8GB-sporting AMD RX 5700.

If Nvidia is planning to launch a new variant of its entry-level graphics card, the 8GB RTX 2060 could make its debut official at the firm’s now “online-only” GPU Technology Conference, due to take place from March 22 to 26 in Silicon Valley.