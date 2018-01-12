Nokia Week on Amazon offers up to Rs 3,500 in discounts and cashbacks

Amazon is currently hosting the Nokia Mobile Week wherein customers can get discounts and cashbacks up to Rs 3,500. Two Nokia smartphones are included in this offer – the flagship Nokia 8 and the mid-range Nokia 6.

In addition to discounts and cashbacks, Amazon is also offering an extra exchange discount of Rs 1,000 on the Nokia 6.

Nokia Mobile Week on Amazon

Nokia 8 offers

Starting with the Nokia 8, you can get up to Rs 3,500 in terms of discounts and cashbacks on HMD Global’s latest flagship smartphone. As part of the deal, Amazon is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on payments done via ICICI Bank credit cards. In addition, buyers can also get an additional cashbacks of Rs 2,000 on buying smartphones using a prepaid payment option.

The Nokia 8 was originally priced at Rs 36,999 and it comes in three colours – Polished Blue, Steel and Tempered Blue.

Nokia 6 offers

Coming to the Nokia 6, you can get a total of Rs 2,500 off thanks to the discount offers available. Amazon is offering Rs 1,500 off on purchasing the Nokia 6 using an ICICI Bank credit card, but apart from that, you can score an additional Rs 1,000 off if you make use of Amazon’s exchange offers. As part of the deal, Amazon is offering an extra discount of Rs 1,000 on exchanges.

The Nokia 6 is priced at an MOP of around Rs 14,999, and it comes in three colour options – Silver, Matte Black and Tempered Blue (unavailable at the time of writing).

In addition to the above offers, Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option on all major credit cards on both the smartphones.

It is worth noting that the Rs 1,500 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards is applicable only on one phone per card.

The Nokia Mobile Week on Amazon has started on 8 January and ends on 12 January at 11:59PM.