Nokia 6 (2018) with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage launched in India on 13 May

Update: The Nokia 6 (2018) launched at the price tag of Rs 18,999.

It was only last month that the Nokia 6 (2018) was launched in India, following which, HMD Global are keeping their promise of bringing the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant into the Indian smartphone market. It’s officially going to be on sold starting May 13 according to a listing on Amazon India.

Listing on Amazon India

The previously launched model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage had a price tag of Rs 16,999 from which it can be speculated, that the new model will cost approximately Rs 2,000 more. Though the new Nokia 6 (2018) will be more expensive, cashback offers from Airtel and Kotak Mahindra should help users drive down the expenses.

Offers on buying the new variants of the Nokia 6 (2018)

Should you buy it?

The Nokia 6 (2018) is worth the bargain if durability is your underlying goal. The phone is unique in the sense that it looks very different from the other devices in the market, but that same reason also seems to discourage a few users.

Since Nokia Mobile is a part of the Android One program, the Nokia 6 (2018) has a pure version of Android akin to all the other devices that the company launches. Users usually find that getting faster software and security updates on their phones is a big boon.

That being said, Nokia’s budget smartphone doesn’t have the best camera. And this is the situation with most of the Nokia devices launched this year. The lens is slow to focus and without image stabilisation (IS), there’s a high probability that all low light photos will come out blurry.

The Nokia 6 (2018) is a great buy for people who aren’t looking for the best camera but want an above average user experience. The phone’s battery allows it to run beyond 24-hours and the existence of a 3.5mm headphone jack ensures that users won’t have to make an additional investment in wireless headphones or an adapter to listen to their music.