New Windows 10 update causes even more serious problems – here's how to fix them

It seems Windows 10’s update woes are still continuing, with Microsoft’s latest patch, KB4549951, reportedly causing serious issues for some users.

As Windows Latest reports , some users who have tried to install the latest update have seen error messages such as 0x8007000d, 0x800f081f, 0x80073701 popping up, with the installation then failing.

Windows 10 KB4549951 is an important security update for Windows 10 1903 and 1909 – the two most recent versions of Windows 10 – so some users are understandably concerned that they cannot install the update.

However, it appears that even if you can install the update, you may encounter serious issues, with other users complaining that once the update is on their PCs, they start to encounter some very annoying problems.

Feeling blue

One complaint is that after the update is installed, Bluetooth stops working on the affected machine.

It’s also being reported that the new update breaks Wi-Fi connectivity for some people, while reports of the dreaded Blue Screen of Death error message have also emerged.

Blue Screen of Death problems are particularly nasty, as they mean that the entire PC becomes unresponsive – and the only solution is to reboot the machine, possibly losing any unsaved work you had open.

How to fix it

We’ve reached out to Microsoft for comment, but so far the company has not acknowledged issues with the update, which was made available on April 14.

So, for the moment, the only reliable way to fix the issues introduced with Windows 10 KB4549951 is to uninstall the update. However, we should note that because this update introduces important security fixes, you should only uninstall it if you’re experiencing problems.

If you’ve installed the update and are having issues, follow the steps below to uninstall it:

Open the Settings app (the cog icon in the Start menu) click 'Update & security' and then click on 'Windows Update' in the left-hand menu

Next, click 'View update history'. Click 'Uninstall updates', find KB4549951 in the list of updates, select it, then click to uninstall.