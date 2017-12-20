New Nokia 9 report gives us a detailed list of the specs we can expect

The well-received Nokia 8 has done a pretty commendable job of being HMD Global's placeholder flagship phone in 2017. That said, we all know the upcoming Nokia 9 will take the reigns as the Finnish company's top handset when it arrives early next year, and thanks to new details made public by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), we now have a pretty good idea of what it will entail.

GSMArena has posted a table obtained from the FCC's website, and according to details from the device's FCC certification report, the Nokia 9 more or less lines up with every other Android flagship currently on the market in terms of hardware and specs.

Screenshot courtesy of GSMArena

According to the report, the Nokia 9 will sport a 5.5-inch OLED panel from LG (last seen on the Google Pixel 2 XL, which has admittedly had some display issues), though size and aspect ratio is currently unknown.

In terms of its chipset, the Nokia 9 will use the same Snapdragon 835 processor featured in its Nokia 8. It can also be found in several other big 2017 phones, including Samsung's Galaxy Note 8, S8 and S8 Plus, Google's Pixel 2 range and the LG V30.

Lining up with previous reports, the filing describes a dual camera setup (12MP + 13MP) on the phone's rear, with a 5MP selfie camera on its front. The handset, which will run on Android 8.0, will also boast 128GB of onboard storage and a 3,250mAh battery with fast charging capability.

While we still don't know everything about the phone (how much RAM will it have? Is it water and dust resistant? microSD?), we shouldn't have to wait too much longer to find out more – the Nokia 9 is expected to be unveiled on January 19, 2018.