New Bowers & Wilkins headphones make videos sound just as good as your music

Renowned audio brand Bowers & Wilkins has released four new wireless headphones, including over-ear and on-ear models, as well as in-ear neckbuds.

Three of the new models are the first consumer headphones to support Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive audio codec, which is designed to deliver "robust, low latency, high resolution wireless technology", according to the company.

This means that the headphones are able to switch between listening modes, so that you get high-fidelity audio when listening to music, and no lag issues when you're watching videos or playing games – something current Bluetooth technology isn't able to do.

Over-ear or on-ear?

The most expensive of the new headphones are the $399.99 / £349.99 (around AU$590) PX7 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, which come with active noise cancelation to block out annoying environmental sound.

You get 30 hours of ANC playback from a single charge, while a quick-charge feature gives you five hours of audio playback from a 15-minute charge.

With proximity sensors built into both earcups, these cans pause your music when you take the headphones off, resuming once you place them back over your ears.

If you find over-ear headphones a little claustrophobic, you might be interested in the PX5 Wireless On-Ear Headphones. A smaller, lighter on-ear design means you can "still hear the world around you to stay safe and aware", but noise-canceling technology means that you can still block out the world when you need to.

These on-ear headphones come with 25 hours of battery life, and will provide you with three hours of playback from a 15-minute quick charge.

The PX5 headphones are significantly cheaper than the PX7, coming in at $299.99 / £269.99 (around AU$440).

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you're looking for something a little more lightweight, Bowers & Wilkins have also launched two new neckbud models. The PI4 Wireless In-Ear Headphones come with noise cancelation, a 10-hour battery life, and magnetic clips on the earbuds that pause your music when fastened together.

At the same price as the PX5 on-ear headphones, these are pretty pricey earphones – even if they do sport class-leading aptX Adaptive technology.

If you can live without that technology, the final model in the new line, the PI3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones might be for you. With a "hybrid dual drivers coupled with separate amplifiers", these sporty earbuds have a flexible silicone neckband, making them ideal for working out.

Battery life comes in at eight hours, while a quick charge will give you two hours of music playback. The cheapest of the new models, they cost $199.99 / £169.99 (around AU$290).