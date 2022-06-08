Netflix original She is back for second season - Gets release date

Audio player loading…

The second season of the Imtiaz Ali-created crime drama She is all set for streaming from June 17 on Netflix. The platform released the She - Season 2 trailer, and Aaditi Pohankar reprises her bold role as Bhumika Pardeshi alias Bhumi, as the constable who unconventionally goes undercover as a sex worker to discover secrets. In the event, she also discovers an unknown facet of her personality.

She tests her newly-emerging side in the season 2. She is bound by her duty to the police force but is also pulled in by the attraction towards Nayak (played by the talented Kishore), the drug kingpin and ruthless assassin, Bhumi's new found love. He is the one that Bhumi is out to capture. But her conflicting emotions are in the way. Between desire and duty, she herself is a trapped prisoner.

The seven-episode crime drama series also stars Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan, Suhita Thatte, amongst others.

Newer challenges for Bhumi

Written and created by Imtiaz Ali, She - Season 2 is directed by Arif Ali and produced by Viacom 18 Studios’ Tipping Point and Window Seat Films. As she fights her emotions, Bhumi loses the trust of Fernandez, her senior in the police force. Now that is another challenge she has to face.

Writer and showrunner of the series, Imtiaz Ali said: "As She gets comfortable in the role of a seductress, She also begins to get seduced by the charm of Darkness. The thrill quotient is up, the canvas is wider And the treatment more persuasive as Bhumi struggles to decide the secrets she really wants to keep."

Director Arif Ali said: "A transformed Bhumi takes up the reins, constantly making life changing decisions at the cost of trust and duty, such that while she is under threat, no one around her is safe either. The thrill aspect has been built out further with multiple characters and their complexities at odds with Bhumi’s promising a riveting binge viewing of season 2."