Motorola Razr finally goes on sale in India today

Motorola’s much-anticipated Razr foldable made its comeback to the market a few months ago and was launched in India. However, the phone never went on sale due to the nation-wide lockdown. After about two months of the launch, the Motorola Razr foldable phone is finally set to go on sale in India starting today.

Motorola Razr Price and offers

Priced at Rs 1,24,999, the Motorola Razr will go on sale in India via Flipkart . It is available in the noir black colour variant. Originally, the Razr was set to go on sale in India from April 2. But, Motorola had to postpone due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The sale was then pushed to April 15 and again to May 6. Due to the lockdown extension, the company once again postponed the sale, and finally, the phone is going on sale in India today. Deliveries are likely to be slow or delayed in most parts of the country.

As far as offers are concerned, there is Rs 10,000 cashback when you purchase the Motorola Razr using Citibank credit and debit cards.

Motorola Razr specs

The Motorola Razr comes with a clamshell design similar to the original Razr. It offers a 6.2-inch pOLED primary 21:9 display when unfolded. It has a 2,142 x 876 pixels resolution with a notch cutout on the top. When folded, the Razr offers a 2.7-inch OLED display on the front.

The second screen can be used to quickly glance through the notifications. It is also touch-enabled and allows you to see, respond, and move on. The handset lacks the 3.5mm headphone jack and therefore comes with Type-C Razr earbuds in the box.

Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and Adreno 616 GPU. It is packed with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. To power all the internals, it houses a 2510 mAh that supports 15W TurboPower via Type-C. The fingerprint scanner is present at the front of the device and can be used even when the phone is folded.

The Motorola Razr sports a 16MP rear with ToF 3D depth sensor, dual-LED flash, and gyroscope-based EIS. There is a 5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The device is running on Android 9 Pie and is also splash-proof with water-resistant nanocoating.

Other features of the device include bottom-firing speaker, Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi 2.4 + 5GHz, and A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo for navigation.