Motorola One Fusion Plus confirmed to launch in India

The Motorola One Fusion Plus could be launched in India soon. The company has started teasing the device on social media platforms.

On Twitter, Motorola India posted an image which gives us a hint about the product. It reads “The ultimate one” coming soon and the image also confirms the device belongs to the One series and it will sport a pop-up selfie camera. This is clearly the Motorola One Fusion Plus which was launched in the European market a few days back.

Motorola One Fusion Plus Specs

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz along with Adreno 618 GPU. In Europe, the device is available only in one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB variant. You get a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS TFT LCD panel with a resolution of 2,340x1,080 pixel and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Android 10 OS and features Moto display and Moto actions like Quick capture,three-finger screenshot, screenshot toolkit, flip for DND, Pick up to silence, and Media controls.

On the camera end, the Fusion Plus houses a quad-camera array 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera followed by a 5MP macro and aa 2MP depth sensor. At the front, you get a 16MP primary sensor and a 4MP secondary camera. The rear camera comes with support for EIS also.

It is packed with a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and Type-C port for charging. It also gets a dedicated Google Assistant button, similar to some of the recent Nokia devices. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi. It is available in two colour options: Moonlight White and Twilight Blue.

In Europe, the Moto One Fusion Plus is priced at €299, which converts to about Rs 26,000. At that price, it will take on the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 devices.