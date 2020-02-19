Samsung Galaxy A71 with Snapdragon 730 and 64MP quad cameras launched in India

Samsung is going strong with updating its entire lineup for 2020. The next one to get a revamp is the Galaxy A71, which is the most premium smartphone in Samsung’s A-series.

Hot on the heels of the A51, the Samsung Galaxy A71 brings major upgrades to the cameras, chipset as well as the battery and charging. It follows the same design as all of Samsung’s recent smartphones with a quad-camera array on the back and an Infinity-O display on the front.

Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications

The Galaxy A71 has a big 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a Full HD+ resolution at a 20:9 aspect ratio. There’s a punch-hole notch in the center for the selfie camera. An in-display fingerprint scanner is also present, alongside face unlock.

The biggest change comes with the cameras, which are now placed in a rectangular island on the back. It consists of a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, followed by a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with a 123-degree field of view, a 5MP macro lens and a depth sensor. The front camera uses a 32MP sensor and can also record a slow-motion selfie video. Other shooting modes include UHD video recording, Super Steady, AR Doodle, crop zoom, etc.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is an octa-core chipset built on an 8nm manufacturing process. That is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage can be expanded by an additional 512GB via micro SD. The battery is rated at 4,500mAh with support for 25W fast charging over USB Type-C.

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in India

In India, the Samsung Galaxy A71 is available in a single configuration and comes in colours such as Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, Prism Crush Blue. It is priced at Rs 29,999 and will be available starting February 24.