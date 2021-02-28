More OnePlus 9 and OnePlus Watch details leak out online

The anticipation around the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus Watch launches is steadily growing, and according to the latest information leaked online, both devices are going to get an official unveiling on the same day.

91mobiles and well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal have suggested that the middle of March is when we should expect a grand unveiling: and we'll see the OnePlus Watch, the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9R appear together.

That final device is the handset previously known as the OnePlus 9 Lite, and will be the more affordable model in the series. The OnePlus 9R name is one that only began circulating a few days ago.

Agarwal says that promotional teasers will be appearing "VERY soon", and with March almost upon us at the time of writing, we could see the OnePlus marketing machine roll into action any day now – so watch this space.

It seems like next month is going to be a bit hectic.Expecting new Redmi/Mi & Realme phones next month for India along with OPPO F19 Series.Global:OnePlus 9 Launch teasers are going to start VERY soon. OPPO Find X3 Pro launch in the coming weeks too. #OnePlus9February 27, 2021 See more

Meanwhile, Greek outlet TechManiacs has got hold of what it claims are screenshots from the OnePlus 9 Pro, showing off some of the specs of the device. It's also going to come running Android 11, as we would expect.

Inside the phone it looks like we've got the Snapdragon 888 processor, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at least one of the available configurations. The screen is listed as a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera module is listed as a quad-lens 48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP affair, although we don't get any details of what to expect in terms of optical zoom or an ultrawide mode. There are also a couple of screenshots of the camera app interface.

Those details largely match up with previous rumors about what to expect from the OnePlus 9 phones, and it certainly looks as though the Pro edition is set to be one of the most powerful smartphones of 2021.