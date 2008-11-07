Ballmer confirms Windows Mobile 6.5

After the rumours of a Windows Mobile 6.5 hit the newswires last week, many thought it was probably just a slip of the tongue on the part of the Motorola CEO.

But now Microsoft's CEO has decided that the world needs to know the truth, and has confirmed the new mobile platform will be introduced next year.

Most members of the mobile phone community were firmly looking at the release of Windows 7, which is also tipped to debut either in 2009/10.

Pretty interesting roadmap

Ballmer said "With releases we'll make this year - releases we'll make with 6.5 next year, Windows Mobile 7, I think we have a pretty interesting roadmap."

You can listen to the Telstra webcast of the Q&A with Ballmer to hear his comments for yourself... a little treat on a Friday afternoon perhaps?

It's likely that this platform will be closely in collaboration with the likes of LG, with whom Microsoft announced a tie in earlier in October.

There will be a fair few eyes noting how Microsoft fares with its next Windows Mobile release, as the likes of Google, RIM and Apple have all managed to produce successful operating systems in the last few years.