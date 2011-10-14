ViewSonic Viewpad 10e UK pricing revealed

ViewSonic's ViewPad 10e Android tablet could be yours for the very reasonable UK price of £199.99.

One of our eagle-eyed readers spotted the new slate on Argos.co.uk, complete with the cheap and cheerful price tag.

Launched earlier this week, the slim Android 2.3 tablet promises super performance from a slim body that comes in at 8.6mm wide.

Size isn't everything

It's not as slim as the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, but it is far cheaper (around half the price, in fact).

Its £200 price tag sets it in direct opposition with the similarly-priced Amazon Kindle Fire – lucky for ViewSonic, the Fire is only burning in the US at the moment.

With a 1GHz Cortex A8 CPU and 4GB of DDR3 memory, the ViewPad 10e could be the right choice for UK tablet-lovers on a budget - although we'll reserve our official judgement on the slate until we pen our in-depth ViewPad 10e review.

Thanks Jim!