HTC Flyer Honeycomb update to land today"

HTC has announced that it is sending out an update for the HTC Flyer today, which will add Android 3.2 Honeycomb to the tablet.

With all this talk of Ice Cream Sandwich, it's easy to forget that there's still many a tablet on shelves that isn't yet equipped with Honeycomb, Google's first OS dedicated to tablets.

Taking a Flyer

The update is coming to Europe first and then will head to the US after, according to HTC's post on its Facebook page.

"Ready for some 'sweet' news? The GSM version of the HTC Flyer tablet, available in Europe, is beginning to receive updates to Honeycomb beginning today!" said HTC's hyperbolic post.

"Honeycomb brings a ton of improvements to Android on tablets, including the latest version of HTC Sense for Tablet with enhanced Internet browsing, Mail, Calendar and more all optimized for the 7-inch screen.

"Not to be outdone, the Wi-Fi version of the HTC Flyer will receive its Honeycomb update soon, too! Stay tuned for more details."

Via Into Mobile