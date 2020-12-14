Micromax’s upcoming budget phone gets BIS certification

Micromax’s second innings has been nothing less than adventurous. Even though the company has got an overwhelming response from the users, however, the first iteration of the devices had been marred with quality issues. The company also had to cancel the sale of one of its devices.

As a result, its co-founder Rahul Sharma not only accepted the issues but also teased a few features of upcoming phones. Now a new device has been spotted on BIS certification in India hinting at an imminent launch.

This new device bearing a model number E7748 seems to be a successor of the In Note 1 and might come with either iterative improvements or could probably be a new device in the lineup altogether.

(Image credit: Internet)

Spotted first by a leakster, Mukul Sharma, the listing does not reveal technical specifications of the upcoming device. However, going by what Rahul Sharma promised in his video, the next Micromax device could have features like higher refresh rates, support for HD streaming and may feature Widevine L1 certification.

It may also come with a better cooling mechanism to make the device ideal for gaming. That said, these could be features present on one device slated to launch next or may even be part of different devices that will launch in due course of time.

To recall, Micromax made a comeback in the India smartphone market after being ousted by the Chinese smartphone makers. The company has since then focused its marketing campaigns on its competitors and has tried to gain traction in the country while the anti-china sentiments are on an all-time high.

Coming back to the newly leaked device, it is not clear as of now as to when will Micromax launch its next smartphone and its features yet, however, we will keep you updated as soon as we get any information.

Via- 91Mobiles