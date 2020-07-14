Mi (Smart) Band 5 unboxed ahead of global launch

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Band 5 on June 11 back in China. Since then, the device has been tipped to launch globally without NFC and Xiaomi recently confirmed the launch via Twitter, hinting the fitness tracker will arrive on an Ecosystem Product launch that is scheduled for July 15. Now, the images of the device have appeared on a Portuguese website which says the device will be globally called Mi Smart Band 5.

Portuguese publication Techbit seems to have already received a unit of the International variant of the Mi Band 5. The box packaging is black and white on the front and rear respectively. A glimpse of the band is on the front with number ‘5’ etched below.

The bottom left of the box has the moniker “Mi Smart Band 5” which could mean that the device will be called the same globally as opposed to the Mi Band 5 naming in China. We can expect all the bells and whistles to be present in the box including the band, a magnetic charger and instruction manuals.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Techbit.pt) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Techbit.pt) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: techbit.pt)

Techbit says the rear of the box has a model number XMSH10HM which seems to resonate the one certified on India’s BIS certification recently . The other images of design, display, charging mechanisms remain the same as the Chinese model.

However, the website says the International variant supports English and Chinese language as of yet, and will sadly miss out on features like SpO2 sensor for monitoring blood-oxygen levels, NFC and in-built Alexa support. While this is disappointing news, Xiaomi out-of-nowhere could launch a Pro variant of the fitness band with all these features, but that isn’t confirmed yet.

The Mi Band 5 is not new to us. It has a design similar to the last year’s Mi Band 4 with a slightly bigger 1.1-inch 126x294 AMOLED screen, and an oblong-shaped tracker and strap combo. It has a 125mAh battery promising 14 days of battery life.

Boasting a 512KB RAM and 16MB storage, the connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.0, GPS. The Mi Smart Band 5 will also have 11-sport modes, sleep tracking, PAI intelligence, customizable shortcuts, and remote camera control and more.

Global pricing will be a mystery till July 15 while the Chinese variant has been launched at CNY189 (~$27).