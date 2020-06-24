Mi Band 5 gets certified in India, launch expected

Xiaomi could be planning to bring the Mi Band 5 soon to India. The company’s last iteration, the Mi Band 4 , got a warm welcome in the country. Now, the successor, which launched in China recently, could already be on its way as it has cleared India’s BIS certification.

Leaks coming in from a tipster on Twitter has given away the details of the certification. The model number of the product listed on the page is XMSH10HM. If we recall, a similar product with the same model number got certified in Taiwan’s NCC certification.

The reason we think this is because the older Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 3 had the model numbers XMSH07HM and XMSH05HM respectively and one of them can be seen in the same listing certified at an early date. Hence, the new listing could very well be the Mi Band 5.

Mi Band 5 listed on BIS certification.Model number : XMSH10HM pic.twitter.com/FMQhgM0BDDJune 24, 2020

Xiaomi has been facing a lot of heat lately. The smart wearables segment is picking up a lot of momentum in 2020 with companies like Realme , Oppo , entering the fitness tracker arena with their own Bands at aggressive price tags.

Hence, it is safe to assume that the company which launched the last iteration of Mi Band back in September, is eyeing for the next one.

Xiaomi launched it in China a few days ago with an aggressive price tag of CNY189. The company marketed the new Mi Band 5 to have seven new upgrades like the upgraded SpO2 sensor, larger 1.1-inch AMOLED screen, 11 sport modes, magnetic charging, upgraded NFC and more.