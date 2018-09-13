Manfrotto welcomes tripod triplet into its Befree family

Tripod specialist Manfrotto has given its Befree collection of travel tripods a revamp with three new models.

The Befree 2N1 is the named for its ability to be converted from a standard travel tripod into a monopod. You just half-turn the tripod leg and a red rubber ring will appear to indicate that the leg can be safely removed.

The tripod also features a conjunction cap on its centre column, which connects the tripod leg to the tripod column for better solidity.

Manfrotto Befree 2N1

The second tripod is dubbed the Befree Nerissimo, an aluminium-bodied model that will arrive with a matte black finish.

Described as "the most elegant travel tripod for advanced hobbyist photographers with an eye for design and detail", Manfrotto will be making the tripod available exclusively from its online store from the start of next month.

Befree Nerissimo

The final arrival is the Befree Live QPL Lever, QPL standing for Quick Power Lock. An evolution of the existing Befree Live, the model is said to fuse the stability of the Befree Advanced together with the fluidity of the Live head.

Manfrotto is aiming the tripod at "independent content creators" (read: videographers) who would ordinarily purchase a model like the Befree Live, but who may prefer the legs to be furnished with a lever-lock system.

Befree Live QPL Lever

The Befree 2N1 will be available from September 15 in two flavours: a Quick Power Lock version with levers and an M-Lock alternative, both costing £199.95 in the UK. The Nerissimo, meanwhile will be available with a UK RRP of £174.95, while the Befree Live QPL Lever will go on sale at £224.95. Pricing for the US and Australia is yet to be confirmed.