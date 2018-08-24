Looks like the Huawei Mate 20 range will come packing Android 9 Pie

Leaks and rumors for the Huawei Mate 20 range are coming in thick and fast, and the latest sign of the phones suggest they will come with the latest Android 9 Pie software straight out of the box.

The Eurasian Economic Commission has certified that the phones will come to the continent and the listing claims the devices were tested running Android 9 software.

That may not be the version that comes to market on day one, but it's a good sign that Huawei could have the latest version of Google's OS straight away.

Newest software

The listing doesn't say how Huawei plans to change the software but we expect it to look different to how it looks on Google Pixel devices. It will likely have a new version of Huawei's Emotion UI that adds extra features and changes the design.

It's expected the Kirin 980 chipset will be featured in at least the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, but there will likely be a slightly less powerful Kirin powering the Huawei Mate 20 Lite.

Other spec rumors include a 4,200mAh battery inside the Mate 20 Pro plus a 6.9-inch OLED display and the potential for a fingerprint scanner within the screen. We don't currently know when it will be launching, but we expect to hear about it at some point in October.

Via Nashville Chatter and Android Community