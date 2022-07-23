Marvel Cinematic Universe at SDCC 2022 live blog: Follow the mega panel

Refresh

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Company)

Hello there! Welcome to TechRadar’s Marvel live blog where we’ll be following along with Marvel President Kevin Feige as he unveils what’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe live from Hall H at 2022’s San Diego Comic Con. The whole thing starts at 1 AM UK time, or 5 PM in sunny Los Angeles, but excitement is already building... We can definitely expect some announcements from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, star Chris Pratt is on his way, so expect something, hopefully a first trailer... Sneak peak @Comic_Con pic.twitter.com/UsNKknPikuJuly 23, 2022 See more

Comic Con has been in full swing since Thursday and there have been some real highlights already. Yesterday, we got another Lord Of The Rings trailer for Prime Video’s megabucks TV series The Rings Of Power, which teased a proper look at original big bad Sauron. You can see exactly where the $465 million it cost to make the series has gone: And a first look at the fourth instalment of John Wick, which looks very special indeed. Earlier today, we got a chance to see the first trailer for Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, which you can read more about here. And Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson kicking all kinds of behinds in Black Adam.

What are we hoping for from the panel? As well as a look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? And, on the TV side, might we get some sneak peak of Secret Invasion or Loki season 2? We should get something from She-Hulk, given that's less than a month away now... But what will the surprises be? Could we get some details on Deadpool 3? A reboot for X-Men? And will we finally find out just who the new Fantastic Four will be? (Image credit: Fox)

While we're waiting for this all to get started, Netflix has dropped a new trailer for The Sandman. We weren't convinced by the show's first trailer. We are now.

Earlier on, Warner Bros. offered up a look at their movie slate. While it was nice to see Black Adam and Shazam!, the lack of anything on Aquaman, The Flash, The Batman or Wonder Woman felt quite disappointing. Also, rumors of Henry Cavill making an appearance to finally map out what's next for Superman turned out to be unfounded... Me waiting for Henry Cavill to show up but DC ended their panel #SDCC #BlackAdam #DCEU pic.twitter.com/vPbg1OAFCIJuly 23, 2022 See more

The news is starting to trickle in. Andy Park, Director of Visual Development at Marvel Studios, has showed off a first poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Looming large there in the background is Kang, played by Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors. Also known as Kang the Conqueror, a time traveler who is out to control history and has come into conflict with a variety of Marvel heroes over the course of his history in the comic books. Could this mean a trailer? Who knows? Let's hope so. 1ST look at ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA! Poster I illustrated for @MarvelStudios @Comic_Con Honored to work again w/ @MrPeytonReed #PaulRudd @EvangelineLilly & 1st time Cassie @kathrynnewton & KANG #JonathanMajors #antmanandthewaspquantumania #Quantumania #antmanwasp #kang pic.twitter.com/Mf8tL3wg6wJuly 23, 2022 See more