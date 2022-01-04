LG CES 2022 live: OLED TVs, weird air purifiers and indoor gardens

Refresh

(Image credit: Future) Carol is just wandering around the house now. She popped into the study and just started playing someone's game - which was 'crystal clear' thanks to the UltraGear LG Gaming PC, and she's now helping Ellie get her clothes out the dryer that she upgraded to get more settings. Man, this is hard to keep up with - thankfully we seem to be getting more in-depth with these new devices. I missed a LOT of what Carol is doing, just walking around her friend's house.

(Image credit: Future) Right, we're in Ellie's House at 10:30 AM. She's watching a video on her LG TV. Then she turns on the LG PuriCare that heats up Carol, who has come in from the cold. 'This is an air purifier, I need heat!' she said. Then she's amazed by Carol's nwe 97-inch OLED TV, which she speaks to and passes the recipe to her TV in the kitchen - using Room to Room Share. The Ellie just scans a recipe and messages her oven that will work perfectly with it. You know what I think? Ellie is doing well for herself.

(Image credit: Future) William (Joo Wan) Cho is on stage to tell us that this press conference is going to help us change what a 'better life' really is. He emerged from a self-driving car. That's the future, that is. We're going to be hearing stories about a better life, making the changes that matter, to make life 'truly' better, and LG is going to empower us to do that. We're seeing the new air purifier, a display that follows you around the house and a weird thing called the LG Cloi. Whatever that is.

(Image credit: Future) John Legend is here! We're off!

Wait, is that a new air purifier...? (Image credit: Shutterstock / is.a.bella) Strap in, everyone - the Metaverse is gathering steam. This is on LG's official press conference announcement: "LG’s Home Entertainment showcase will be featured in LG Virtual Studio in three individual zones: LG OLED on Metaverse, Virtual Showroom and LG OLED Art. All three zones allow visitors to discover and experience the company’s latest products in compelling, interactive ways. LG’s new home appliances will be featured in the virtual exhibition halls aptly named LG Home, LG Home by Objet Collection and LG ThinQ. "LG Home is a virtual living space where visitors can explore the company’s latest appliances including a new washer-dryer set, PuriCare AeroTower and LG tiiun. "In LG Home by Objet Collection, visitors can curate their own space by choosing the wallpaper, flooring and other interior design elements to harmonize with the customizable appliances in LG’s premium lifestyle collection. "LG ThinQ gives visitors a “tour” of all the features and functions of LG’s smart ecosystem which are all accessible through the upgraded LG ThinQ app." Welcome to the confusion of a tech journo's life - I have literally no idea if this is the 'Facebook Horizon Worlds' Metaverse or another one. Could be anything at this point.

(Image credit: LG) It could get lost so easily, but the fact that LG is announcing a 42-inch OLED TV is a big deal. While I love having a large-screen OLED set, it's not for everyone - there are many willing to invest in a top-end set, but lack the living space for a 55-inch unit. So 42-inch is right in the sweet spot for many - and at that size, the picture quality and sharpness will be impressive, no doubt. The 42-inch LG C2 will pack the same a9 Gen 5 processor, 120Hz refresh rate, 4K HDR panel, and HDMI 2.1 spec as its larger siblings, so cost-conscious shoppers really won't be missing out by opting for this smaller model. Will it cost less as well? The 48-inch model did, so if this one comes in for less than $1000 - well, that would be ace. Forget the 48-inch OLED TV – the 42-inch LG C2 is the true mid-size winner

(Image credit: LG) Here's what we know about LG's forthcoming presser, which is set to kick off in just 35 minutes: - LG's OLED Evo range will be shown off in the Gallery Edition.

- LG StanbyME, a 'wireless private mobile wireless display that goes anywhere in the house'

- LG's PuriCare AeroTower that purifies, heats and cools air

- Tiiun, the weird indoor garden that lets you grow greens all year long. There will also be a tonne of stuff about being sustainable as well as deeper look at accessibility for LG products. Worthy stuff, but let's see how it's executed.