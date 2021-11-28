Live
Apple AirPods Cyber Monday live blog: the best Pro, Max and 3rd gen deals
Get ready for all the best AirPods Cyber Monday deals we've spotted
By Gareth Beavis last updated
Apple AirPods rarely see any significant discounts at other times of the year, so we're trucking through the Cyber Monday deals to see what's actually worth surfacing to you in the world of Apple's headphones.
The Black Friday deals were pretty nifty this year, with the AirPods Pro plummeting to their lowest price in the US and the UK, as well as the first discounts on the new AirPods 3, and big savings on the over-ear (and very pricey) AirPods Max - in short, the AirPods Cyber Monday deals are set to be very interesting indeed.
We'll be here to bring you all the all the very best AirPods deals as we find them - as well as recommendations for the best AirPods alternatives you can buy today. So, be sure to bookmark this page and check in regularly for the best chance to save on your next pair of wireless earbuds or headphones. If you don't, we'll know and be tremendously sad.
(Can't be bothered to read our lovely words? These are the sales and deals you need to know about).
Best AirPods Cyber Monday deals live now - US
- Amazon: find savings on all generations of Apple AirPods
- Apple: the best AirPods selection; look for gift card bundles to appear soon
- Best Buy: discounts on new and Geek Squad-refurbished AirPods
- Walmart: already featured record lows for 2019 AirPods & AirPods Pro
Best AirPods Cyber Monday sales - UK
- Amazon: the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals
- Laptops Direct: AirPods deals starting at just £99
- Argos: deals on Apple AirPods and accessories
- Very: Cyber Monday discounts on the Apple AirPods lineup
- Currys: discounts available with fast shipping and price matching
The best Cyber Monday Airpods deals right now
- AirPods Max: $
529Now $429 at Crutchfields
- AirPods (2nd gen):
$129$109 at Amazon
- AirPods Pro:
$229$159 at Amazon
If you're in the UK, you're probably looking over with envy at the US prices for the AirPods - but worry not. We've found them over at Amazon UK for just £99 which is the lowest ever - they're the second gen 'standard' AirPods, sure, but they come with a wirelessly-charging case.
I really don't like the original AirPods - they fall out of my ears too easily - but then again, I do really like they way they turn on automatically when you pop them in your ears and just look at an Apple device.
I've been doing some digging and I've changed my mind - I think there will be some decent savings on the AirPods (2nd gen). They fell to $89 on November 11, which makes me think they've got to get to that price again.
We'll see, of course - I'd have expected it to happen on Black Friday, but that never emerged.
Next up, we've got the AirPods (2nd gen). What does that mean? It's the standard, stereotypical launch shape for these little ear-dwellers.
We saw them drop under $100 last year, but they're currently stuck at $109 right now over at Amazon. If we were to place an educated guess, we'd say that these might, might drop to $79 if a retailer was being absolutely bonkers.
It's possible they could go to $99 on Cyber Monday itself, but that's a real roll of the dice. If you want these for Christmas, they're a great choice.
Oh, hello people that live in the UK and don't spend money in dollars - you can also save on the AirPods Max. In a deal we first saw over Black Friday, Amazon has slashed the price of the wireless headphones from £549 to £426.50, saving you £122.50.
Not sure about the AirPods Max? Stick around, and we'll take you through some excellent alternatives, from the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy today, to budget wireless headphones that don't skimp on the audio specs - all of which have been discounted in the lead up to Cyber Monday.
Guess what's back in stock? It's only that excellent AirPods best-ever deal that sees them crash down to just $159 for the set.
That's nearly $100 off the RRP of a pretty decent set of true wireless earbuds, and given we've seen this offer flashing in and out, I would suggest you get on the deal pronto.
Let's kick off with the best Cyber Monday AirPods deal out there right now in the US - the AirPods Max have dropped to their lowest ever price in a fantastic deal from Crutchfield, which reduces the noise-cancelling headphones from $549 to $429.
These over-ear headphones are usually very pricey indeed, though we loved their audio performance when we reviewed them. The AirPods Max also come with noise cancellation to help block out the world around you, and a comfortable (if a little unusual) design that should see you through long listening sessions.
There's no 3.5mm audio jack, which is a shame - but that's something we can overlook at this new low price.
Hello there - welcome to our latest live blog, where we take you through all the top choices when it comes to getting the best AirPods deals from Apple.
Currently most of the great deals we saw over Black Friday are still mostly live, albeit with slight price rises since the first appeared - that tells us that we could expect something new and improved in the near future.
(Come on Cyber Monday, don't let us down).
