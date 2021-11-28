Apple AirPods Cyber Monday live blog: the best Pro, Max and 3rd gen deals

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Apple AirPods rarely see any significant discounts at other times of the year, so we're trucking through the Cyber Monday deals to see what's actually worth surfacing to you in the world of Apple's headphones.

The Black Friday deals were pretty nifty this year, with the AirPods Pro plummeting to their lowest price in the US and the UK, as well as the first discounts on the new AirPods 3, and big savings on the over-ear (and very pricey) AirPods Max - in short, the AirPods Cyber Monday deals are set to be very interesting indeed.

We'll be here to bring you all the all the very best AirPods deals as we find them - as well as recommendations for the best AirPods alternatives you can buy today. So, be sure to bookmark this page and check in regularly for the best chance to save on your next pair of wireless earbuds or headphones. If you don't, we'll know and be tremendously sad.

