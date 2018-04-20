LG V40 ThinQ apparently exists and is coming later this year

LG seemingly has a lot of flagships in the works, because as well as the LG G7 ThinQ and the LG V35 ThinQ we can now apparently add the LG V40 ThinQ to the list.

That’s according to renowned leaker @evleaks, who first tweeted that the V40 ThinQ was codenamed Storm, and then followed it up with information on LG’s release schedule, saying that the LG V35 ThinQ would arrive at around the same time as the LG G7 ThinQ, while the LG V40 ThinQ would land in late summer or early autumn.

We know that we’re just weeks away from the announcement of the LG G7 ThinQ, as LG has confirmed that it’s coming on May 2, so if this leak is accurate then we might get the LG V35 ThinQ in a matter of weeks as well.

V35 ThinQ (Emma) is arriving around the same time as G7 ThinQ (Neo/Judy), while V40 ThinQ (Storm) is the late summer / early fall flagship. https://t.co/dDLeTYwKEfApril 20, 2018

As @evleaks only said it will land at around the same time it sounds like it might not be revealed at the same event, so we could be waiting until after May 2, but possibly not too long after.

A complete mystery

The big mystery then is what specs and features the LG V40 ThinQ will offer. The G7 ThinQ has already been extensively leaked and the V35 ThinQ has been rumored a fair bit too, but we know nothing about its successor and with a launch potentially only a few months later it’s hard to imagine it will be able to stand out much, despite its promising codename.

The V35 ThinQ, for what it’s worth, is rumored to have a 6-inch QHD+ OLED screen, a dual-lens 16MP camera designed for low light shooting, and a big focus on audio.

Presumably the LG V40 ThinQ will see upgrades to some or all of those components.