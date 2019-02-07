LG G8 ThinQ front-camera set to rival Apple’s Face ID

The upcoming LG G8 ThinQ’s selfie camera will feature ‘time-of-flight’ technology to improve selfies and facial recognition - which is the same tech found in Apple’s Face ID camera on the latest iPhones.

LG has confirmed it’s teamed up with microelectronics manufacturer Infineon, to use the latter’s time-of-flight technology in the upcoming LG G8 ThinQ’s front camera. In a statement LG detailed a new Infineon chip, and the possible benefits it could bring to new LG devices.

LG will use Infineon’s REAL3 image sensor chip in the upcoming G8 ThinQ, but what is a time-of-flight camera?

Time-of-flight calculates an object’s distance from the camera by capturing light reflected off the object, which is used in 3D imaging, AR and VR experience, but it can also optimize pictures taken by the camera.

Infineon’s chip specifically measures infrared light in order to gauge distance. Most time-of-flight cameras rely on visible light, but by only capturing infrared light the camera is more effective in low-light conditions.

Since it only picks up on infrared light, the chip doesn’t require massive processing powers, and it also uses much simpler algorithms than other devices to deduce distance. As a result, strain on the processor and battery is greatly reduced.

While this chip could be implemented to benefit a range of apps, LG specifically calls the camera a “Selfie Camera”. It’s worth noting that this time-of-flight camera is only used at the front of the device, and the megapixels of both front and rear cameras is yet to be announced.

The LG G8 ThinQ is set to be revealed at MWC 2019, at LG’s conference on February 24. This will give us a better grasp of the LG G8 ThinQ’s release date, price and specifications. We’re also hoping to hear about the LG V50 ThinQ at the event, although LG is yet to formally announce it.