Asus launches ultimate multimedia laptop

Asus has launched the M70 laptop in the UK, with the machine billed as 'the ultimate portable high definition lapop' packing an impressive 1 terabyte (TB) of storage and a built-in Blu-ray drive for watching high-def movies on the go.

The M70 contains "unheralded power, produces unrivalled performance and bristles with very latest advanced technology that leaves all other multimedia notebooks gawping at the starting block" boasts Asus's press release.

In addition to the Blu-ray combo drive and massive 1TB (1000GB) of hard disc storage, the M70 features an Intel Core 2 Duo T9300 processor, ATI HD3650 graphics with 1GB VRAM and 4GB of DDR2 memory, a 17-inch light-sensitive high definition (1920 x 1280) screen, plus four built-in Altec Lansing speakers and subwoofer for 'ground-shaking sound'.

Absolute control

The M70's dual mode multimedia touchpad doubles as a mouse-pad and control panel proving finger tip system control.

What's more, as with any self-respecting laptop these days, the M70 looks that part or, in Asus' own words, "is stylish, sleek and a style leader that also hits all the right buttons for comfort."

