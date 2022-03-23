Jio subsidiary Asteria Aerospace to offer Drone-as-a-Service - We explain its details

Audio player loading…

Jio Platforms' subsidiary, Asteria Aerospace, a drone manufacturer and solution provider, has announced the launch of SkyDeck, which is a cloud-based software platform that can come in handy for companies operating in agriculture, surveying, industrial inspections, and surveillance and security.

The end-to-end drone operations platform SkyDeck will provide a unified dashboard and services for drone fleet management, scheduling and executing drone flights, data processing, and visualization and AI-based analysis of aerial data captured using drones.

SkyDeck, the company claimed, can ensure operational transparency, improve collaboration between stakeholders, and provide secure and centralized management for scaling drone programs across multiple applications.

Drones industry to see huge investments soon

Drone companies and those that want use them are expected to see huge traction in India as the government has come up with new rules for the sector. It has also come up with a PLI scheme for the drones and drone components manufacturing industry, and hopes to see an investment of over Rs 5,000 crore over in the sector over the next three years.

It is a point that Neel Mehta, Co-founder & Director, Asteria Aerospace, also echoes. He said "the recent liberalization of regulations for drone operations and the promotion of DaaS by the government have increased the demand of drones across industry sectors."

He said SkyDeck will integrate drone hardware, software, and operations solution. "SkyDeck simplifies the use of drones to generate aerial data and turns that digital data into business insights to power drone applications at scale."

Asteria said that for the agriculture sector, SkyDeck provides data and insights that can be used to accurately measure crop traits, assess crop health, and optimize agri inputs. For construction and mining industries, SkyDeck can come up with aerial data to create accurate site surveys for monitoring progress and maintaining accurate inventory records.

"SkyDeck can also help in the successful implementation of fleets of drones in various government programs and initiatives like the Svamitva Scheme, Smart Cities, Agristack, and other development projects," it added.

As such, Asteria Aerospace develops customized drone solutions for government and enterprise customers using its in-house hardware design, software development, and manufacturing capabilities.