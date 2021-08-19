Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: date, time, card, how to watch, live stream options and more

Former UFC champ Tyron Woodley is putting his sizable reputation on the line by getting in the ring with social media star Jake Paul, whose continued involvement in boxing is proving incendiary...to say the least! Can he shut the influencer's mouth for good? Find out all the details of the fight below, as well as when you can expect to watch a Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live stream Date: Sunday, August 29 Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio Paul vs Woodley time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST Live stream options: Showtime (US) | Main Event (AUS) Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

Woodley was the UFC welterweight champion from July 2016 to March 2019, and defended the title four times. The 39-year-old was once a teammate of Ben Askren, who was defeated by Paul in April, though The Chosen One looks in far better shape than his old buddy did four months ago.

Despite becoming a part of the Jake Paul circus, Woodley is presenting himself as the man who can restore the reputation of combat sports, which has taken a battering at the hands of the Paul brothers.

Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Diplo and Major Lazer were out in force at Paul's last fight, and another star-studded supporting show is guaranteed for this one.

And outside all of that, there's still going to be enough time for another four fights - you can find the full card further down this page. Love it or hate it, this is happening, and you can read on to find out all you need to know about Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley is set to take place on Sunday, August 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio - Paul's hometown.

The event is set to begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, and it's likely that the two fighters will make their ring walks at around 10pm ET / 7pm PT, though that of course depends on how long the earlier fights last.

Where to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

In the US, the fight will be a pay-per-view event on Showtime, and you'll need to shell out a hefty $59.99 to tune in.

In Australia, you can watch Paul vs Woodley on Main Event, with the fight costing a much more palatable $29.95.

But elsewhere, details are still sketchy at the moment, with broadcasters around the world seemingly still in the negotiating stages at the time of writing.

In the UK, the last Jake Paul fight was on Fite TV for the price of around £17, but it's equally possible that Paul vs Woodley could go the same way as Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul, which was on Sky Sports Box Office for £16.95.

As more information becomes available, we'll publish further details here as and when they're announced.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley full card

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Amanda Serrano (c) vs Yamileth Mercado – WBC, WBO, IBO World Featherweight titles

Ivan Baranchyk vs Montana Love – Welterweight

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Cusumano – Heavyweight

Tommy Fury vs Anthony Taylor

Who is Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is the 24-year-old younger brother of Logan Paul, each of whom rose to fame through social media.

He first gained a following on Vine, before expanding to YouTube and joining the cast of Disney Channel series Bizaardvark, from which he was later fired.

He's resorted to increasingly extreme and controversial measures to further increase his profile, the latest of which is an extremely lucrative - and often farcical - fledgling boxing career.

After initially serving as little more than a support act for his older brother, Jake Paul has become by far the more successful fighter, and has beaten fellow YouTubers Deji Olatunji and AnEsonGib, as well as former basketball player Nate Robinson and former Bellator champion Ben Askren.

Who is Tyron Woodley?

Tyron Woodley is a 39-year-old former UFC champion, who bowed out of the Octagon when his contract ended earlier this year.

The reigning welterweight champion for nearly three years, Woodley ended his UFC career on a low note, with four consecutive defeats.

Unlike his good friend Ben Askren, Woodley's known to pack a powerful punch, which was best demonstrated in his knockout of Robbie Lawler on the night he won the welterweight title.